Eichel scores in OT to give Sabres 2-1 win over Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, New York (AP) — Jack Eichel scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 2-1 victory and snap the Columbus Blue Jackets’ six-game win streak.

Evan Rodrigues also scored for Buffalo, and Carter Hutton stopped 22 shots to snap an 0-8-4 skid and earn his first win since Oct. 22.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for Columbus, which was coming off a nine-day break.

It was his fifth goal in three games since missing 13 with a rib injury.

Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 22 shots for the Blue Jackets in his second career start.

Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo is expected to miss another few weeks with a knee injury.