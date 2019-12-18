Dubois’ goal in 3rd helps Blue Jackets beat Red Wings 5-3

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored early in the third period and Gustav Nyquist added an empty-net goal in the closing seconds, helping the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3.

Columbus has won two straight for the first time in nearly a month.

Detroit has lost 14 of its last 16 games.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 18 shots for the Blue Jackets. Jonathan Bernier had 34 saves for the Red Wings.

Adam Erne scored his first goal in his 27th game with the Red Wings early in the first period and had another goal late in the opening period.