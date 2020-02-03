Dubois, Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 4-3, sweep season series

MONTREAL, Canada (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and added an assist to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3.

Vladislav Gavrikov and Gustav Nyquist also scored as Columbus swept the season series.

The Blue Jackets have picked up at least a point in eight straight games.

Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves and improved to 10-2-0 since replacing injured starter Joonas Korpisalo.

Tomas Tatar, Max Domi and Shea Weber scored for the Canadiens, who remain eight points out of a playoff spot with 28 games left.

Carey Price started for the second straight day and stopped 23 of 26 shots.