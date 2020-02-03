Breaking News
Officials: Two Miami University students test negative for corornavirus
1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Chillicothe City Schools Southern Local Schools Waverly City Schools

Dubois, Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 4-3, sweep season series

Blue Jackets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

MONTREAL, Canada (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and added an assist to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3.

Vladislav Gavrikov and Gustav Nyquist also scored as Columbus swept the season series.

The Blue Jackets have picked up at least a point in eight straight games.

Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves and improved to 10-2-0 since replacing injured starter Joonas Korpisalo.

Tomas Tatar, Max Domi and Shea Weber scored for the Canadiens, who remain eight points out of a playoff spot with 28 games left.

Carey Price started for the second straight day and stopped 23 of 26 shots.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools