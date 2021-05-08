Domi’s OT goals lifts Blue Jackets over Red Wings in finale

Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana, left, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Max Domi scored 4:39 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in the season finale for both teams.

Matiss Kivlenieks had 33 saves for the Blue Jackets who despite the feel-good win to end the season couldn’t avoid finishing in the Central Division cellar.

Columbus needed a win in regulation to jump the Red Wings in the standings.

Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist, Cam Atkinson got his 15th goal of the season, Oliver Bjorkstrand got his team-leading 18th and Max Domi also scored for Columbus.