COLUMBUS (AP) — Aaron Dell stopped 21 shots to lift the San Jose Sharks over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2.

Barclay Goodrow, Evander Kane and Kevin Labanc scored for the Sharks, who won their second straight and are 3-1-1 in their past five.

Zach Werenski, who got his first hat trick on New Year’s Eve, had both goals for Columbus, and Elvis Merlikins had 25 saves.

Merlikins had his first loss in three starts since starter Joonas Korpisalo was injured.