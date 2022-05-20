COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is continuing his hockey career with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team’s general manager announced Friday.

“Joonas has been a consummate pro during his Blue Jackets career,” GM Jarmo Kekalainen said. “His 2021-22 season was derailed by injury, but we fully believe he will return to form, and are happy that he will continue to be a part of our team.”

Korpisalo, 28, signed a one-year contract extension for the 2022-23 NHL season. The player has accumulated the following stats in 182 regular-season games since he started with the Blue Jackets in 2015:

76-67-21 record

3.04 goals-against average

.902 save percentage

Three shutouts

During nine Stanley Cup playoff games, Korpisalo also nabbed a 3-5 mark with a 1.90 GAA, .941 SV% and two shutouts. The team gave notice in March that he had to miss the rest of the 2021-22 season because of a hip injury that required surgery. He was on the second of a two-year contract where he was making $3.4 million.