COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Arguably the most coveted free agent of the 2022 offseason is coming to Columbus.

Six-time NHL All-Star forward Johnny Gaudreau is signing a seven-year, $9.5M average annual value deal with CBJ, per multiple outlets. The deal was first reported by Sportsnet.

Gaudreau has played in 602 NHL games and tallied 609 points. He’s also the first NHL player in 12 years to score 40+ goals and then change teams in the offseason.

Gaudreau left approximately $15 million-17.5 million on the table in Calgary by choosing Columbus, according to Daily Faceoff reporter Frank Seravalli.

Gaudreau has been one of the most productive offensive players of the past decade after spending nine years with the Calgary Flames where he amassed 210 goals and 399 assists.

The 28-year-old Salem County, New Jersey native has proven to be a mid-round steal after being selected in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft by Calgary.

The biggest question for CBJ General Manager Jarmo Kekäläinen going into free agency Wednesday was whether they would be able to re-sign their best player — forward Patrik Laine.

Laine and Kekäläinen both expressed a desire in getting a long-term deal done for him to stay in Columbus. Laine could still be a Blue Jacket next year but the team will need to make a few additional moves to stay under the NHL’s salary cap.

With NHL free agency opening up tomorrow, and the #CBJ making their qualifying offers yesterday, I asked General Manager Jarmo Kekäläinen if he had a Patrik Laine contract update. @nbc4i 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/jDIWJBpHhA — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) July 12, 2022