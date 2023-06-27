COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets revealed their 2023-24 schedule Tuesday as they look to snap a three-year playoff drought under soon-to-be coach Mike Babcock.

The Blue Jackets begin their season at home against former coach John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 12. The first four regular season games for the Jackets will be played at Nationwide Arena with its first road match on Oct. 21 against the Minnesota Wild.

Notable home games

Pittsburgh vs. Columbus: November 14

Chicago vs. Columbus: November 22

Las Vegas vs. Columbus: March 4

Edmonton vs. Columbus: March 7

Pittsburgh vs. Columbus: March 30

The Blue Jackets have several notable games at Nationwide Arena, including a November 22 date with the Chicago Blackhawks who have former CBJ captain Nick Foligno, former CBJ All-Star defenseman Seth Jones and soon-to-be No. 1 pick Connor Bedard.

Columbus will also host defending Stanley Cup champions Las Vegas on as well as 2023 NHL MVP Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in the first week of March.

The regular season finale will be at home against the Carolina Hurricanes on April 16.

2023-24 Blue Jackets Schedule

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Blue Jackets