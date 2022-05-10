COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets received the 6th and 12th overall pick in the NHL Draft after a lottery drawing Tuesday.

Columbus got the 6th pick from the Chicago Blackhawks as part of the Seth Jones trade last year.

CBJ had two first round picks last season, selecting Kent Johnson fifth overall and Cole Sillinger 12th overall.

Johnson didn’t join Columbus until April after his Michigan Wolverines were eliminated in the Frozen Four semifinals.

Meanwhile, Sillinger was with the Blue Jackets all season making a significant impact, including 16 goals which ranks in the top 10 in NHL history for most all time by an 18 year old.