Columbus Blue Jackets pause workouts after ‘several players’ test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets reported Tuesday that “several players” recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The team did not provide more details, such as which players or how many. Frank Seravalli of Canadian sports network TSN was first to report the news.

Hearing a “significant” number of Columbus Blue Jackets players have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 7-to-10 days.



The team has confirmed only that “several” players have tested positive. Team facilities have been closed since last week.



In a statement, the team said, “The Blue Jackets had several players recently test positive for the COVID-19 virus. Those players immediately began to quarantine and the club closed its off-ice facilities at Nationwide Arena the week of November 16.”

The Blue Jackets said the facilities will remain closed this week as no voluntary workouts are scheduled during the week of Thanksgiving. The team anticipates players returning next week for voluntary workouts.

A schedule for the new season, including a start date, has yet to be announced by the NHL. In October, the league and its players’ association released a joint statement saying the target date was Jan. 1.

Last season, the Blue Jackets went 33-22-11-4 and lost in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.