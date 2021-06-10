Columbus Blue Jackets name Brad Larsen as new Head Coach

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have selected Brad Larsen as the 8th Head Coach in franchise history.

Larsen has spent the past seven seasons as an assistant with the team. Larsen has agreed to a contract through the 2023-24 season.

“We underwent an exhaustive process in which we looked very closely at a number of outstanding candidates to be the next coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets and the one individual we kept coming back to throughout was Brad Larsen,” said Kekalainen. “Brad was one of the top young coaches in the American Hockey League when he joined our club as an assistant coach and over the past seven years has earned the respect of our players, staff and organization with his work ethic, hockey acumen and the way he treats people, and we couldn’t be more pleased to introduce him as our next head coach.”

“Brad understands the standard that has been set here in recent years for how we expect to play on the ice and how we represent our city and fans off the ice,” said club President of Hockey Operations John Davidson. “He shares our values and our vision for what it means to be a Blue Jacket and where we want to go as a franchise and is the right person to lead our team moving forward.”