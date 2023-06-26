LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced the schedule for the hockey team’s annual development camp for prospects.

The camp, hosted at the OhioHealth Chiller North facility at 8144 Highfield Drive, is free and open to the public to attend. The camp will wrap up right before a game featuring team prospects and players selected in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The camp’s schedule is planned as follows:

Saturday, July 1 – medical screenings and off-ice testing

Sunday, July 2 – first group on ice from 10:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m., second group on ice from 12:05 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Monday, July 3 – second group on ice from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., first group on ice from 11:20 a.m. – 12:50 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4 – first group on ice from 10:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m., second group on ice from 12:05 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5 – 11 a.m. Prospects game