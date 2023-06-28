COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets drafted Canadian center Adam Fantilli No. 3 overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday in Nashville.

The 18-year-old University of Michigan product is Columbus’ highest draft pick in eight years. Fantilli is coming off one of the best freshman seasons in college hockey history. He’s just the third freshman to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey, joining Paul Kariya and Jack Eichel.

HALIFAX, CANADA – JANUARY 05: Adam Fantilli #19 of Team Canada holds up the IIHF World Championship Cup after Team Canada defeated Team Czech Republic 3-2 in overtime to capture gold at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship at Scotiabank Centre on January 5, 2023 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

HALIFAX, CANADA – JANUARY 05: Shane Wright #15 and teammate Adam Fantilli #19 of Team Canada celebrate their overtime victory against Team Czech Republic in the gold medal round of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship at Scotiabank Centre on January 5, 2023 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Team Canada defeated Team Czech Republic 3-2 in overtime and become the 2023 IIHF World Junior Champions. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Canada’s forward Adam Fantilli (L) and Switzerland’s forward Nino Niederreiter vie during the IIHF Ice Hockey Men’s World Championships Preliminary Round – Group B match between Canada and Switzerland in Riga, Latvia, on May 20, 2023. (Photo by Gints IVUSKANS / AFP) (Photo by GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada’s forward Adam Fantilli celebrates scoring his team’s thrid goal during the IIHF Ice Hockey Men’s World Championship semi-final match between Canada and Latvia in Tampere, Finland on May 27, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada’s Adam Fantilli (FRONT) celebrates with teammates after his goal to bring the score to 3-2 during the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships semi-final match between Canada and Latvia in Tampere on May 27, 2023. (Photo by Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT (Photo by JUSSI NUKARI/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)

HALIFAX, CANADA – JANUARY 04: Adam Fantilli #19 of Team Canada scores on goaltender Trey Augustine #1 of Team United States during the second period in the semifinal round of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship at Scotiabank Centre on January 4, 2023 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Fantilli, along with No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard, led Canada to a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in a 3-2 overtime win over the Czech Republic.

Leading up to the draft, CBJ President John Davidson said “we really need” a center and they’re getting an all-around player to fill that position.

The Blue Jackets’ top centers are captain Boone Jenner and central Ohio natives Sean Kuraly and Jack Roslovic.

This is the second time in three years Columbus has used its first pick to draft a player from the Wolverines. The CBJ drafted forward Kent Johnson No. 5 overall in 2021. They also selected defenseman Zach Werenski from Michigan with the No. 8 pick in 2025.

Fantilli’s 1.81 points per game were the most in college hockey since 2017.

Fantilli will be part of a new era of Blue Jackets hockey as the team is expected to officially announce the hiring of new coach Mike Babcock this weekend.