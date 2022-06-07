COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NHL center and Columbus-native Jack Roslovic is staying with his hometown team as the Columbus Blue Jackets announced he is signing a two-year contract extension.

The deal will go through the 2023-24 season with the extension worth $8 million over the two seasons.

Roslovic had a career year in 2021-22 posting 22 goals and 23 assists to reach a career-high 45 point campaign in 81 games with the Jackets.

The Columbus-native has played in 6 NHL seasons with his first four in Winnipeg before going to the Jackets in 2020.