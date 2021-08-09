CBJ sign defensemen Andrew Peeke through 2023

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Blue Jackets signed defenseman Andrew Peeke to a two-year, $1.575 million contract through the 2022-23 National Hockey League season, according to a news release.
“Andrew is a smart, mobile defenseman, who has the ability to join the rush and make plays in all three zones,” said Kekalainen. “He is still a young player, but we are excited to see his continued growth within our organization as he continues to work and earn more playing time.”
A Boca Raton, Fl. native, Peeke, 23, recorded a goal and five assists for six points with eight penalty minutes and 28 shots while averaging 14:57 of ice time in 33 career NHL games since being selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round, 34th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft. He collected 0-3-3 and four penalty minutes with five shots on goal while averaging 17:09 of ice time in 11 outings with the club in 2020-21.
The defenseman collected 1-2-3 in 22 games in his first NHL campaign in 2019-20, making his NHL debut on Dec. 5, 2019, vs. the New York Rangers and notching his first career goal on Feb. 16, 2020, at New Jersey (Mackenzie Blackwood).