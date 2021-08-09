CBJ sign defensemen Andrew Peeke through 2023

Columbus Blue Jackets center Zac Dalpe (26) is congratulated by center Kevin Stenlund (11) and defenseman Andrew Peeke (2) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers 4-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Blue Jackets signed defenseman Andrew Peeke to a two-year, $1.575 million contract through the 2022-23 National Hockey League season, according to a news release.

“Andrew is a smart, mobile defenseman, who has the ability to join the rush and make plays in all three zones,” said Kekalainen. “He is still a young player, but we are excited to see his continued growth within our organization as he continues to work and earn more playing time.”

A Boca Raton, Fl. native, Peeke, 23, recorded a goal and five assists for six points with eight penalty minutes and 28 shots while averaging 14:57 of ice time in 33 career NHL games since being selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round, 34th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft. He collected 0-3-3 and four penalty minutes with five shots on goal while averaging 17:09 of ice time in 11 outings with the club in 2020-21.

The defenseman collected 1-2-3 in 22 games in his first NHL campaign in 2019-20, making his NHL debut on Dec. 5, 2019, vs. the New York Rangers and notching his first career goal on Feb. 16, 2020, at New Jersey (Mackenzie Blackwood).