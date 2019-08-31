CBJ prep arena for upcoming season

Most people are thinking about the Buckeyes and college football right now but believe it or not ice hockey is starting in a few weeks!

The ice installation began on Friday and will finish up over the weekend. The process began around 7 a.m. with the application of the white base followed by painting of goal lines, red lines, blue lines, and goal creases.

The season ticket holders got the chance to pitch in and help with the process this year. About a dozen of them plus one guest helped the crew in applying logos.

“It’s just something nice for them to do,” explained Nationwide Ice Technician, Ian Huffman. “It’s a little perk for them and their commitment to the team.”

Approximately 14,000 gallons of water and 300 gallons of white paint will be used to make an ice surface that will be between 1 inch to 1 ¼ inches thick.

The Blue Jackets officially open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 12 with medicals and fitness testing. The first day of on-ice workouts in the OhioHealth Ice Haus will be Friday, Sept. 13 with the club playing its first preseason game on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. against the Buffalo Sabres.

Single-game tickets for home games played at Nationwide Arena during the 2019-20 regular season, including the Friday, Oct. 4 home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs, are on sale now.