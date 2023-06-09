COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Blue Jackets have landed one of the most sought-after free agents in the National Hockey League after a sign and trade deal.

According to a tweet by Frank Seravalli, the CBJ have acquired defenseman Damon Severson from the New Jersey Devils in a sign-and-trade deal, which was signed by Severson to the tune of $50 million over eight years. The Jackets in return will ship a third-round pick to the Devils in this month’s draft. The team confirmed the deal in news release.

Severson played all nine of his NHL seasons with the Devils, scoring 263 points in 647 games. Last season he totaled 33 points, while averaging 19:57 minutes per game.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nathan Gerbe fight during the third period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. The Blue Jackets won 5-0. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Severson joins newly acquired defenseman Ivan Provorov from Philadelphia in a three-way trade with the Los Angeles Kings, as well as veteran Zach Werenski and David Jiricek, who was selected sixth overall in last year’s draft.

The Blue Jackets gave up a 22nd overall pick in this year’s draft and a conditional second-round pick in the 2024 or 2025 draft for Provorov, who has two years remaining on his six-year, $40.5 million deal.

Columbus also recently hired new head coach Mike Babcock, who has coached 1,301 games in the NHL, earning 700 wins over 17 seasons and one Stanley Cup title with the Detroit Red Wings (2008). Babcock also led Canada to gold medals at the world championship in 2004 and the Winter Olympics in 2010 and 2014.