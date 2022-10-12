COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 2022-23 NHL season getting started Wednesday night, one of its top forwards is adding a charitable incentive for each time he scores.

Patrik Laine announced Wednesday afternoon his intentions to donate $1,000 for every point he scores in 2022-23 to the Community Shelter Board in an effort to fight homelessness in Columbus. The 24-year-old from Finland is coming off his best season statistically since 2019-20 where he scored 56 points in 56 games and could see more production with the addition of all-star forward Johnny Gaudreau.

“Family homelessness is one of the biggest issues facing our community, so I am proud to support the Community Shelter Board and the essential work it does to help people in Columbus,” said Laine. “I am very lucky to get to do what I love to do and do it in a city like Columbus, so it was important to me to give back to families that need some help.”

The Community Shelter Board works to end homelessness in central Ohio and works with 20 agencies around central Ohio to help some of the most vulnerable members of the community find places to live.

In 2021, the board’s network helped 15,000 people, including 5,000 children, with the current executive director of the board Michelle Heritage stating the lack of affordable housing and Columbus’ growth could increase challenges for the shelter.

“We are honored by Laine’s incredible support to help families facing homelessness,” said Heritage in a statement. “This generous donation will make it possible for families to leave the shelter and have a safe, decent place to live and get back on the road to stability.”

Laine begins his road to raising money for CSB in Wednesday night’s Blue Jackets opener against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh. The Jackets’ home opener is Friday night versus the Tampa Bay Lightning.