COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus’ home game with Philadelphia marks the first time former Blue Jacket and fan favorite Cam Atkinson returns to Nationwide Arena since being traded to the Flyers.

Atkinson was traded July 24 to Philadelphia for Jakub Voracek after spending 12 seasons in Columbus.

Atkinson, 32, was drafted by CBJ in the sixth round in 2008 and played a significant role in leading the club to four-straight playoff appearances from 2017 to 2020. Atkinson was also a key part of the club’s first Stanley Cup playoff series win in franchise history in 2019.

Atkinson scored 213 goals, contributed 189 assists, and added 42 game-winning goals in 627 career NHL games with Columbus.

A native of Riverside, Connecticut, Atkinson sits second on the club’s all-time lists in goals, points, games played, power play goals and game-winning goals and ranks fourth in assists.

Prior to Thursday’s game on military appreciation night, Atkinson donated $5,089 to the United Service Organization of Ohio, which supports military members and their families.