COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Right wing Cam Atkinson is returning to the Columbus Blue Jackets lineup after being gone for almost a month.

TRANSACTIONS: #CBJ have activated RW Cam Atkinson and D Andrew Peeke off Injured Reserve. The club has assigned Peeke, D Gabriel Carlsson, G Matiss Kivlenieks and C Ryan MacInnis to @monstershockey and recalled G Veini Vehvilainen from AHL club.https://t.co/8dmltMW002 — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 15, 2020

Atkinson missed the past 12 games due to an ankle sprain he suffered vs. the Los Angeles Kings Dec. 19.