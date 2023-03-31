BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his 53rd goal of the season 41 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins wrapped up the Presidents’ Trophy with their franchise-record 58th victory, 2-1 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Hampus Lindholm sent a pass to Pastrnak for the backhand winner.

The Presidents’ Trophy goes to the NHL regular-season points leader. Boston broke a tie with the 1970-71 team for the franchise victory mark and moved four away from tying the NHL record of 62 set by Detroit in 1995-96 and matched by Tampa Bay in 2018-19.

“Of course you’re proud,” Boston captain Patrice Bergeron said. “A lot of games and a lot of hard work. I’m proud of the way we’ve done it, sticking to our process and growing as a team.”

Tyler Bertuzzi had a tying power-play goal in the second period and Linus Ullmark made 25 saves to help the Bruins win for the eighth time in nine games.

Jack Roslovic scored for Columbus and Michael Hutchinson stopped 29 shots. The Blue Jackets have lost six of eight.

Boston tied it when Bertuzzi redirected Pavel Zacha’s pass between Hutchinson’s pads.

Roslovic tipped Liam Foudy’s pass just past Ullmark’s outstretched left skate at 8:08 of the first.

Boston Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov (81) and Columbus Blue Jackets center Jack Roslovic (96) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

“That was a battle, obviously a tight game. A good team there and we battled right to the end,” Columbus center Boone Jenner said. “It’s too bad we we didn’t get rewarded with the other (point), but loved the compete and the fight in us tonight.”

NOTES: Boston’s Trent Frederic sent Columbus’ Lane Pederson to the ice on the first punch when the pair squared off midway into the second. … Roslovic lost his balance and went into the boards at nearly full speed, appearing to hit his head before he got up and skated slowly to the bench. … Columbus killed a double minor for high-sticking by Kirill Marchenko in the second.