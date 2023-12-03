BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand recorded a natural hat trick in the third period to lead the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

Facing each other for the second time in six days, the Bruins got some payback for a 5-2 loss in Columbus with their third straight victory.

Jeremy Swayman, pulled in the loss at Columbus in the second period, made 24 saves.

Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets, who lost for the third time in five games, and Spencer Martin stopped 25 shots.

Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy blocked a shot in the closing minute and skated to the bench slowly.

Trailing 1-0, the Bruins tied it 1:56 into the third when Marchand’s shot from the right circle deflected off the stick of Columbus defense Zach Werenski and over Martin’s right shoulder.

Marchand gave them the lead 3:41 later when he fired a wrister past Martin from the high-slot for a power-play goal.

He completed the hat trick from the left side, scoring from all three sides of the ice, when he slipped a wrister inside the right post from the bottom of the left circle at 7:46 for his second power-play goal of the night.

The TD Garden fans showered the ice with hats on a cool, rainy night in Boston.

The PA played an oldie: “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” while the ice crew picked up the hats. One, though — a red and white Christmas hat — Marchand retrieved from a member of the crew and handed to a Bruins’ equipment person on the bench.

Marchand scored an overtime winner in the closing seconds of Boston’s victory at Toronto on Saturday night.

Martin was solid in the second period, making 15 saves in a period where Boston had a handful of excellent scoring chances.

