COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Defenseman Zach Werenski is not expected to return this season after he was diagnosed Friday with a separated shoulder and torn labrum, the Blue Jackets announced.

Werenski left a game Thursday at Nationwide Arena in the first period after he went to check a Philadelphia Flyers player. Their skates became entangled and Werenski fell awkwardly into the boards, his right arm shooting up sharply as he fell.

The Blue Jackets finished the game without him, winning 5-2 to snap a five-game losing streak. Afterward, coach Brad Larsen would only tell reporters about Werenski’s injury: “It’s not good. It’s not going to be good at all.”

Werenski was one of the Blue Jackets’ top defensemen and one of their highest-paid players. And the team keeps getting thinner on defense. Nick Blankenburg was placed on injured reserve Friday because of ankle issues and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

The Jackets brought up three defensemen from Cleveland on emergency recall: Gavin Bayreuther, Marcus Bjork and David Jiricek. Their next game is Saturday night at the New York Islanders.