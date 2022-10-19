COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Blue Jackets earned their first victory of the season in dramatic fashion.

Vladislav Gavrikob scored with 3:21 remaining in overtime in a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Vancouver Canucks, Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each added a goal, and Gavrikov had an assist before his game-winning goal. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 32 shots for Columbus, which had lost its first three games.

Elias Pettersson scored his 100th career goal and added an assist, and Bo Horvat scored twice for the winless Canucks, who became the first team in NHL history to cough up four consecutive multi-goal leads to start a season.

Vancouver led 2-0 after the first period before Werenski tied it six minutes into the third period. Gaudreau’s goal halfway through the third tied the game at three to help force OT.

The Blue Jackets’ homestand continues with a game against Nashville, Thursday at 7 p.m.