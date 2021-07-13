Blue Jackets will host NHL Draft party at Nationwide Arena on July 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will host an NHL draft party and open house at Nationwide Arena on Friday, July 23. The Blue Jackets have three first-round picks, including the fifth pick overall.

The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative 2021 Draft Party credential and lanyard. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. The party begins at 6 p.m. with live draft coverage set to start at 8 p.m.

Columbus owns the 25th and 32nd picks in addition to the fifth pick. The franchise has had three first round picks once before, selecting 14th, 19th and 27th overall in 2013.

The 2021 NHL Draft Party and Open House will include:

A unique view of the team’s hockey operations draft room and in-person opportunity to watch team personnel make the club’s first-round selections from a stage on the floor of Nationwide Arena.

Autograph sessions with Blue Jackets players Cam Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jack Roslovic, along with former Jackets Jared Boll, Derek Dorsett and Mark Letestu.

Fans can check out seat locations available for full and partial season ticket plans for the 2021-22 season.

Special celebrity appearances, interactive games and contests on the concourse and photo station opportunities.

Special draft night concession specials and free sampling of Pepsi Zero products, along with mike’s Hard Lemonade for fans 21 and over.

Text-to-win contest for two tickets to 2021-22 home opener.

The Foundation will host a raffle with several prizes and will additionally have merchandise available for sale at their kiosk on the concourse and online at http://cbjauction.givesmart.com.

The Blue Line Team Store will be open throughout the evening.

In addition, the Blue Jackets will honor the memory of goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks at the event as items collected at the arena since his passing will be displayed on the arena concourse with an additional opportunity for fans to share memories and personal messages.