Blue Jackets will allow more fans to attend future home games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After welcoming fans for the first time this season on Tuesday night, the Blue Jackets will be allowing even more at Nationwide Arena starting with their next home game.
The team announced on Wednesday that they will allow 4,500 fans for their game Tuesday against the Florida Panthers. The move brings attendance in line with a new state health order that allows 25% of capacity for indoor sports arenas.
Ticket sales will begin Thursday and Friday via a presale for season-ticket holders, with the team saying it will send details in an email. A limited number of tickets to select games are being made available to the general public starting Saturday morning on the Blue Jackets’ website or Ticketmaster.
The Blue Jackets were approved for 10% of capacity for their last game, or slightly fewer than 2,000 fans, after playing earlier home games with no fans in attendance.
“It’s great to see everyone in this arena,” team captain Nick Foligno told those who attended Tuesday’s game, a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. “We missed you guys. Thank you for your support.”