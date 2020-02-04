Blue Jackets’ Wennberg out three-to-four weeks with injury

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed center Alexander Wennberg on the team’s injured reserve list due to an upper body injury, the club announced Monday.

Wennberg sustained the injury in Saturday’s game against Montreal.

Wennberg, 25, has registered five goals and 15 assists for 20 points with 16 penalty minutes. He has an “even” plus/minus rating in 52 contests with the Blue Jackets this season.

Wennberg skated his 400th career NHL game on Jan. 6.

The Blue Jackets’ first-round pick in 2013, the 6-feet, 2-inch Wennberg is a native of Stockholm, Sweden.

Center Ryan MacInnis from the Cleveland Monsters has been recalled to fill in.