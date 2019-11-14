Blue Jackets visit Nationwide Children’s Hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets used part of their day off to visit the Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

#CBJ visited @nationwidekids today as part of their annual visit to the hospital and #HockeyFightsCancer month. pic.twitter.com/HoaxGCwjs2 — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) November 14, 2019

Players visited with children delivering toys, team gear and autographs to the kids and their families as part of this annual visit to the hospital. And this trip meant a little more to veteran Cam Atkinson who is now a father.

“Obviously this year is a little different just having my own kid who’s about a year and half old,” Atkinson said. “It’s a little harder seeing some sick kids but any time you can come here and put a smile on the kids’ face and hopefully cheer up their day it means a lot.”

But Atkinson explained it also means a lot to the players as well.

“It’s a humbling thing,” he said. “I think for every athlete or celebrity or anyone really giving back is the most important thing you can do. It means a lot to me that we take the time out of our day and give back to these kids.

The Blue Jackets will be back at Nationwide Arena at 7:00 on Friday to take on the defending Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues. Columbus has lost seven of its last eight games in either regulation, overtime or in a shootout.