Blue Jackets unveil red alternate jersey

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets unveiled an alternate jersey Monday morning that will bring back the team’s original logo and have them wearing red as a primary color for the first time.

The jerseys are part of adidas’ Reverse Retro jersey program, and they resemble the jerseys that the team wore when it began play in 2000, although those were primarily blue.

“Our goal when this process started was to develop a jersey that would honor the origins of our franchise in a modern, unique way,” said Blue Jackets Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Dobbs.

Present 🤝 Past pic.twitter.com/vYY10MW7Uc — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 16, 2020

It’s not known how soon the Blue Jackets might wear them, as there has been no announcement when the season will begin. In October, the league announced that it was targeting Jan. 1.