COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The NHL has announced that the Columbus Blue Jackets next two games against the Buffalo Sabres have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in the Jackets camp.

Columbus was scheduled to play the Sabres Monday night in Buffalo and Thursday evening in Columbus with the team having no games until after the holiday break.

The league and NHLPA will decide in the coming days when the Jackets and Sabres can re-open its training facilities.

The club announced Monday morning it had canceled its scheduled morning skate with six players being placed in COVID-19 protocols.

Those six players are forwards Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, and Eric Robinson, defensemen Gabriel Carlsson and Andrew Peeke along with goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

Three consecutive games for Columbus have been postponed with last Saturday’s match against the Calgary Flames also put off due to COVID-19 concerns for the Flames.

The Blue Jackets next scheduled game is Dec. 27 at Nationwide Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs.