Blue Jackets trade Cam Atkinson to Philadelphia

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For a second day in a row, the Columbus Blue Jackets have traded an alternate captain and fan-favorite player. CBJ announced Saturday it traded Cam Atkinson, the longest-tenured Blue Jacket, to Philadelphia for Jake Voracek.

The trade comes one day after Columbus traded defenseman Seth Jones to Chicago.

Voracek was originally drafted by the Blue Jackets seventh overall at the 2007 NHL Draft.

Atkinson, 32, was drafted by CBJ in the sixth round in 2008 and played a significant role in leading the club to four-straight playoff appearances from 2017 to 2020. Atkinson was also a key part of the club’s first Stanley Cup playoff series win in franchise history in 2019.

Atkinson scored 213 goals, contributed 189 assists, and added 42 game-winning goals in 627 career NHL games with Columbus.

A native of Riverside, Connecticut, he sits second on the club’s all-time lists in goals, points, games played, power play goals and game-winning goals and ranks fourth in assists.

He notched 20-plus goals in six-straight campaigns from 2013-19, including a career-high and club record-tying 41 in 2018-19. The 5-8, 176-pound winger collected 15-19-34 while playing in all 56 games with the team in 2020-21.

This is a significant trade for our club and we are very excited to welcome Jake Voracek back to the Blue Jackets family. He is a powerful, dynamic offensive player that will be a significant contributor to our club. Adding a player like that comes at a cost and I want to thank Cam Atkinson for his many contributions to the Blue Jackets and Columbus community over the past 10 years. He has made a lasting impact on our club and I wish he, Natalie and their family all the best. Jarmo Kekalainen, Blue Jackets General Manager

Voracek, 31, has registered 216 goals and 522 assists in 968 career games with the Flyers and Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2008-09. He has notched eight career 50-point seasons with two 80-point seasons and has also registered six career 20-goal and 40-assist campaigns.

The Blue Jackets have now traded David Savard, Nick Foligno, Seth Jones and Cam Atkinson in the span of four months.

As part of the deal with Chicago, the Blue Jackets also traded the 32nd overall pick in Friday’s NHL Draft as well as a sixth round pick in 2022. In return, CBJ received Chicago defenseman Adam Boqvist, the 12th overall pick in 2021, a second round pick this year and a 2022 first-round pick.

CBJ held three picks in the first round of the NHL Draft on Friday selecting Kent Johnson 5th overall, Cole Sillinger 12th overall and Corson Ceulemans 25th overall.