Blue Jackets top Red Wings 3-2 for first win of season

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with Boone Jenner (38) and Michael Del Zotto in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets experienced their first taste of success in the new season Monday, and forward Oliver Bjorkstrand experienced a bigger taste than most.

Alexandre Texier and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a little over a minute apart in the third period, and the Blue Jackets went on to win their first game, 3-1 over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Bjorkstrand finished with a goal, an assist and a five-minute major penalty for fighting — known in hockey as a Gordie Howe hat trick.

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) watches the puck after a stop against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson (13) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Eric Robinson (50) jumps to screen Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella watches against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) stops a Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina (11) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Max Domi (16) checks Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal (18) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) stops a Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings right wing Bobby Ryan (54) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) tries to redirect the puck as Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal (18) defends in front of goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) stops a Columbus Blue Jackets’ Seth Jones shot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) clears the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings right wing Bobby Ryan (54) trips Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Michael Del Zotto (15) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) and Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexandre Texier (42) battle for the puck in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexandre Texier (42) scores on Detroit Red Wings defenseman Patrik Nemeth (22) covering the net for goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexandre Texier (42) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Pierre-Luc Dubois (18) beats Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) for a goal in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Pierre-Luc Dubois (18) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) celebrates with teammates after beating the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) punches Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) as Bobby Ryan (54) fights Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Blue Jackets and Red Wings play again at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and then the Jackets play their first home game of the season at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Team officials have yet to receive approval to have fans at games at Nationwide Arena.

The Red Wings struck first, scoring off a faceoff at 13:02 of the first period. Bobby Ryan collected the puck after Michael Rasmussen won the faceoff and shot immediately at goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who was caught off-guard.

Jackets defenseman Seth Jones was awarded a penalty shot at 9:36 of the first after being hooked on a breakaway, but he was unable to get off a clean attempt. Jones finished with six shots on goal. Also in the first, Eric Robinson missed the net on a breakaway, and Boone Jenner hit the crossbar on a feed from Dean Kukan.

The Blue Jackets got back a goal at 4:49 of second period. Bjorkstrand collected the rebound after Jenner missed and shot the puck past Red Wings goalie Thomas Greiss for his first goal of the season.

Michael Del Zotto had the other assist on Bjorkstrand’s goal, giving him three points in three games. Korpisalo kept the Red Wings at bay in the second, making 24 of his 37 saves.

Texier put the Blue Jackets ahead at 14:50 of the third on a wraparound goal, giving him two goals and three points for the season. Bjorkstrand received an assist.

A little over a minute later, Dubois scored on a breakaway. The sequence started when Mikhail Grigorenko pulled away the puck before Korpisalo could cover it on the other end, launching Dubois for his first goal of the season.

David Savard nearly scored into an empty net late before his shot was knocked away.

Ryan was credited with a second goal for Red Wings in the final minute. The attempt sparked several shoving matches and questions whether a Detroit or Columbus player knocked Korpisalo out of position and prevented him from attempting to make a save.

The goal was upheld upon review, and five-minute major penalties were given to Bjorkstrand and Zach Werenski of the Jackets and Ryan and Dylan Larkin of the Red Wings.

Bobby Ryan has been credited for the goal. Anthony Mantha and Filip Hronek assist. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 18, 2021

The Blue Jackets killed off penalties both times the Red Wings went on the power play — to improve to 8 of 8 for the season — and they had no power-play opportunities themselves. Greiss made 29 saves for the Red Wings, who had split their first two games.

The Jackets opened the season last week with a pair of losses to the Nashville Predators 3-1 and 5-2.

The game was scheduled as a matinee on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Blue Jackets wore a decal on the backs of their helmets in honor of King.