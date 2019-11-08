Blue Jackets to play two games in Finland in 2020

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois, center, celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with teammates Seth Jones, left, and Nick Foligno during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will play a pair of games in Helsinki, Finland during the 2020-21 regular season.

The Blue Jackets will play the Colorado Avalanche. The dates of the games will be announced at a later date.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are proud and excited to be participating in next year’s NHL Global Series in our 20th season as a member of the National Hockey League,” said club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen, a native of Kuopio, Finland and the league’s first European-born general manager. “It means a great deal to me personally, knowing how passionate Finnish hockey fans are, to be a part of bringing our team to the place where my NHL dreams began as a young hockey player.”

The games are a part of the 2020 NHL Global Series. The Blue Jackets participated in a similar program in 2010, playing games in Stockholm, Sweden.