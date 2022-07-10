COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets are set to hold its annual development camp for prospects starting Monday, the first time the camp has been held and open to the public in two years.
The camp offers the public a chance to see both 2022 first-round draft picks on the ice. The Blue Jackets took 18-year-old defenseman David Jiricek 6th overall on Thursday night, and followed up by taking 17-year-old defenseman Denton Mateychuk 12th overall.
The camp will run through Wednesday and be highlighted by a 3-on-3 tournament Wednesday morning. All on-ice practice sessions are free and open to the public.
Players will take the ice in two groups for an hour each Monday and Tuesday and 30 minutes each Wednesday, with all on-ice activities taking place at OhioHealth Chiller North in Lewis Center.
The schedule for the on-ice sessions are:
Monday
- 9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.: Group 1
- 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Group 2
Tuesday
- 9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.: Group 2
- 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Group 1
Wednesday
- 8:40 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.: Group 1
- 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: 3-on-3 Tournament
- 10:40 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.: Group 2
The rosters for each group are:
Group 1 – Forwards
- Ben Boyd
- Luca Del Bel Belluz
- Liam Hawel
- Kent Johnson
- Kirill Marchenko
- Mikael Pyythia
- Jaxsen Wiebe
Defense
- Nick Blankenburg
- Eric Hjorth
- David Jiricek
- Denton Mateychuk
- Guillaume Richard
- Cameron Supryka
Goaltenders
- Pavel Cajan
- Jet Greaves
Group 2 — Forwards
- Roman Ahcan
- Ben Bujold
- Jordan Dumais
- James Fisher
- James Malatesta
- Owen Sillinger
- Evan Vierling
Defense
- Ole Bjorgvik-Holm
- Marcus Bjork
- Corson Ceulemans
- Cole Clayton
- Aidan Hreschuk
Goaltenders
- Nolan Maier
- Mathis Rousseau
Biographies for all of the players taking part in the camp are in the document below.