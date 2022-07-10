COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets are set to hold its annual development camp for prospects starting Monday, the first time the camp has been held and open to the public in two years.

The camp offers the public a chance to see both 2022 first-round draft picks on the ice. The Blue Jackets took 18-year-old defenseman David Jiricek 6th overall on Thursday night, and followed up by taking 17-year-old defenseman Denton Mateychuk 12th overall.

The camp will run through Wednesday and be highlighted by a 3-on-3 tournament Wednesday morning. All on-ice practice sessions are free and open to the public.

Players will take the ice in two groups for an hour each Monday and Tuesday and 30 minutes each Wednesday, with all on-ice activities taking place at OhioHealth Chiller North in Lewis Center.

The schedule for the on-ice sessions are:

Monday

9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.: Group 1

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Group 2

Tuesday

9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.: Group 2

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Group 1

Wednesday

8:40 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.: Group 1

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: 3-on-3 Tournament

10:40 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.: Group 2

The rosters for each group are:

Group 1 – Forwards

Ben Boyd

Luca Del Bel Belluz

Liam Hawel

Kent Johnson

Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyythia

Jaxsen Wiebe

Defense

Nick Blankenburg

Eric Hjorth

David Jiricek

Denton Mateychuk

Guillaume Richard

Cameron Supryka

Goaltenders

Pavel Cajan

Jet Greaves

Group 2 — Forwards

Roman Ahcan

Ben Bujold

Jordan Dumais

James Fisher

James Malatesta

Owen Sillinger

Evan Vierling

Defense

Ole Bjorgvik-Holm

Marcus Bjork

Corson Ceulemans

Cole Clayton

Aidan Hreschuk

Goaltenders

Nolan Maier

Mathis Rousseau

Biographies for all of the players taking part in the camp are in the document below.