Blue Jackets to face streaking Hurricanes Saturday

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 25: Riley Nash #20, Brandon Dubinsky #17 and Adam Clendening #6 of the Columbus Blue Jackets look on in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Boston Bruins during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 25, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets (1-3-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (5-0-0, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina will look to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Hurricanes take on Columbus.

Carolina went 46-29-7 overall and 13-13-2 in Metropolitan Division play in the 2018-19 season. The Hurricanes scored 243 total goals last season, 44 on power plays and eight shorthanded.

Columbus went 18-9-1 in Metropolitan Division action and 25-14-2 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Blue Jackets were called for 233 penalties last season averaging 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: out (core).

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.