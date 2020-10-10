Blue Jackets sign veteran Wild center to one-year, $1.5M contract

Minnesota Wild center Mikko Koivu (9) plays against the Detroit Red Wings Feb. 27, 2020, in Detroit. Koivu signed a 1-year, $1.5 million deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed a veteran center to a one-year deal.

Mikko Koivu, formerly of the Minnesota Wild, will earn $1.5 million for the 2020-21 National Hockey League season with the Blue Jackets, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen said Saturday in a press release.

The 37-year-old Koivu has registered 205 goals and 504 assists for 709 points with 592 penalty minutes in 1,028 career games over 15 seasons with the Wild.

The Wild’s captain since the 2009-10 campaign, Koivu has also collected 11-17-28 and 38 PIM in 59 career outings during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He also went 4-17-21, 28 PIM and was +2 in 55 games during the 2019-20 season.

“Mikko Koivu has been a very consistent, productive two-way player in the National Hockey League for many years,” said Kekalainen. “He is a great leader, has impeccable character and will be a valuable addition to our young team. We are very excited that he has chosen to continue his career as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets.”