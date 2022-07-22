COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Days after adding new talent to their offense, the Blue Jackets re-signed a key existing piece of their forward lines.

The Blue Jackets announced Friday that they had signed forward Patrick Laine to a four-year, $34.8 million contract extension. Laine, a 24-year-old restricted free agent, has 36 goals and 41 assists in his 407-game NHL career.

Beginning next season, he will likely start on the same line with Johnny Gaudreau, who came to the Jackets last week in one of the biggest free-agent moves of the offseason.

“[Laine] is a special player, one of the truly elite goal scorers in the National Hockey League, and he has fit in extremely well with our group since his arrival,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen. said “He is an integral part of the team we are building in Columbus, and we couldn’t be happier that he will continue to be a Blue Jacket for the foreseeable future.”

Laine, 6 feet 5 and 216 pounds, finished the 2021-22 season on a point-per-game basis for the first time. He had five power play goals and seven winning goals, including three in overtime.

Gaudreau, 28, agreed to a seven-year, $68.25 million contact after previously playing for the Calgary Flames and turning down a larger offer from them. He became the first NHL player in 12 years to score over 40 goals in a season and then change teams.

The Blue Jackets will open the season on Oct. 12.