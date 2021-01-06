Blue Jackets sign Oliver Bjorkstrand to five-year, $27 million extension

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Oliver Bjorkstrand, left, of Denmark, tries to clear the puck as New York Rangers’ Artemi Panarin, of Russia, defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. The Rangers won 3-1. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets announced Wednesday that they have signed right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand to a five-year, $27 million contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2025-26 season.

Bjorkstrand, 25, has reached 20 goals in consecutive seasons and has reached 36 points in three straight seasons. Last season, he had 21 goals and 15 assists, including a run of 14 goals over 17 games.

“Oliver is a gifted player that has shown steady improvement throughout career,” Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “He is a dangerous offensive player, and we believe he will be an even more impactful player for us as he continues to develop and mature in this league.”

Bjorkstrand was a Blue Jackets draft pick, taken 89th overall in the 2013 NHL draft.

The Blue Jackets are conducting preseason training camp, with the regular season set to open Thursday, Jan. 14.

For the shortened 56-game 2021 season, the NHL has realigned its divisions, and the Jackets will play in Central with Carolina, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Florida, Nashville and Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Teams will play two- and three-games series to reduce travel during the coronavirus pandemic.