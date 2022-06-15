COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets signed goaltender Daniil Tarasov to a three-year, $3.15 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

Tarasov, 23, who was selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round, 86th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut during the 2021-22 season.

He appeared in four games, including three starts, and registered an 0-2-0 record with a 2.40 goals-against average and .937 save percentage while turning aside 104-of-111 shots-against. He set a club record for the most saves in an NHL debut when he stopped 34-of-37 shots in a 3-2 loss on December 2 at Dallas. The netminder missed the final 52 games of the campaign due to a hip injury suffered on January 1 against Carolina.

A native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov has also gone 9-3-5 with a 3.09 GAA and .894 SV% in 17 games with the Cleveland Monsters since making his American Hockey League debut at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.