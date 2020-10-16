Blue Jackets sign defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to two-year contract extension

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets signed defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to a two-year contract extension Friday through the 2021-22 season.

Carlsson, 23, has three assists and eight penalty minutes in 23 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, including two penalty minutes in six games during the 2019-20 season. He made his NHL debut toward the end of the 2016-17 season and went on to post a plus-1 rating in five playoff games.

The contract is a two-way NHL/American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season, in which he will be paid different amounts depending on whether he is on the roster of the Blue Jackets or the minor-league Cleveland Monsters. His contract for 2021-22 is one way.

According to CapFriendly, a website that tracks NHL contracts, Carlsson will make $700,000 at the NHL level and $100,000 at the AHL level for the 2020-21 season, and $750,000 for 2021-22.

Carlsson was a second-round draft pick of the Blue Jackets in 2015.

