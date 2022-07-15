COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets signed defenseman Nick Blankenburg to a two-year, $1.65 million contract Friday.

Blankenburg, 24, who originally signed a one-year entry level contract with the Blue Jackets on Apr. 8, 2022, made his NHL debut this past season.

He posted one goal and two assists for three points with four penalty minutes and 13 shots in seven appearances, including collecting an assist in his first NHL contest on April 13 vs. Montreal. He tallied his first career goal (game-winner) and multi-point effort with 1-1-2 on April 24 vs. Edmonton.

“Nick is a hard-nosed, competitive, smart defenseman who really impressed us after his arrival late last season,” said CBJ General manager Jarmo Kekalainen. “He has great potential, and we are very excited to watch his continued growth and development with our club.”

The 5-9, 175-pound blueliner played four seasons at the University of Michigan, combining for 25-43-68, 62 PIM and a cumulative +50 plus/minus rating in 133 games from 2018-22. He was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten and earned conference All-Academic honors in each of his final three seasons.