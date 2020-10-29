Blue Jackets sign center Ryan MacInnis to contract extension

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 23: Ryan MacInnis #49 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates against the New York Islanders at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on December 23, 2019 in Uniondale, New York. The Blue Jackets defeated the Islanders 3-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets announced Thursday that they have signed center Ryan MacInnis to a one-year contract extension for the 2020-21 season.

Terms were not announced by the team, but it was a two-way contract, meaning MacInnis will be paid different amounts whether he is on the roster of the Blue Jackets or their American Hockey League affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters.

According to CapFriendly, a website that tracks player contracts, MacInnis had a base salary last season of $874,125 while playing with the Blue Jackets and $70,000 while playing with the Monsters.

MacInnis, 24, made his NHL debut Dec. 21 and finished the season with one assist, 13 shots and a plus-1 rating in 10 games with the Blue Jackets. With the Monsters, he had seven goals and 23 assists in 45 games.