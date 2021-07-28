Blue Jackets sign center Alexandre Texier to two-year contract

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 11: Alexandre Texier #42 of the Columbus Blue Jackets controls the puck during the first period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on February 11, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed center Alexandre Texier to a two-year, $3.05 million contract through the 2022-23 National Hockey League season.

Texier, 21, has registered 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points with 32 penalty minutes and 130 shots in 87 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2018-19 campaign. He has added 2-5-7 in 18 career Stanley Cup Playoff appearances.

Texier was selected by Columbus in the second round (45th overall) at the 2017 NHL Draft.

“Alexandre is a skilled, competitive forward who can play center or on the wing and who we believe is on his way to being a very productive NHL player,” said CBJ general manager Jarmo Kekalainen. “He is young and still learning and developing, but we are very excited about his future and what he can bring to our club.”

A native of St-Martin-D’Heres, France, Texier registered 4-11-15 with 22 penalty minutes and 75 shots while averaging 15:50 of ice time in 49 outings with the club in 2020-21. He set career highs in assists, points, shots, time on ice and games played this past season.