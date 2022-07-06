COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets signed defenseman Adam Boqvist to a three-year, $7.8 million contract extension Wednesday.

Boqvist, 21, registered 11 goals and 11 assists while averaging 17:03 of ice time in 52 games with the Blue Jackets in 2021-22.

He set career highs in goals and points and became the sixth different blueliner in franchise history to record double-digit goals in a season despite missing 27 contests due to injury.

“Adam is a talented, mobile defenseman with the ability and creativity to provide offense from the blueline,” said CBJ General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen. “Despite some injuries, he had a very good first season with our club at the age of 21 and as he gets bigger and stronger, we believe he has the potential to be a very impactful player in this league.”

The Falun, Sweden native was acquired by the Blue Jackets from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade on July 23, 2021. Selected by Chicago eighth overall at the 2018 NHL Draft, Boqvist has registered 17-34-51 and 32 PIM in 128 career games with the Blue Jackets and Blackhawks since making his NHL debut during the 2019-20 season.