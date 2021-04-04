Blue Jackets shutout by Panthers, 3-0

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) hits the post on a shot against Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist, Chris Driedger posted his third career shutout, and the surging Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0.

Frank Vatrano and Gustav Forsling also scored, and MacKenzie Weegar had two assists as the Panthers won their sixth straight and moved into sole possession of first place in the Central Division.

Driedger, who has earned wins in four of his last five appearances, stopped all 32 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season.

Joonas Korpisalo also had 32 saves for Columbus.