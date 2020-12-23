Blue Jackets set to open 2021 season on Jan. 14; see the full schedule

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets will make their long-awaited return Jan. 14 at Nashville, the first of a shortened 52-game regular season schedule for 2021.
The NHL announced the league schedules Wednesday afternoon. Columbus will join the Central Division for the season, along with other teams mostly from the Midwest to reduce travel times and decrease risks of exposure to COVID-19. The teams will only play division opponents in the regular season, with the top four teams in each division earning a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Columbus will open its home season Jan. 21 against the Stanley Cup champions from Tampa Bay. The schedule will mostly play out in two- or three-game series in the same town over a few days.
Columbus plans to begin its training camp Jan. 3. The regular season is set to conclude May 8.
2020-21 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE (All Times ET)
Date Day Opponent Time
Jan. 14 Thu. at Nashville Predators TBD
Jan. 16 Sat. at Nashville Predators TBD
Jan. 18 Mon. at Detroit Red Wings TBD
Jan. 19 Tue. at Detroit Red Wings TBD
Jan. 21 Thu. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING TBD
Jan. 23 Sat. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING TBD
Jan. 26 Tue. FLORIDA PANTHERS TBD
Jan. 28 Thu. FLORIDA PANTHERS TBD
Jan. 29 Fri. at Chicago Blackhawks TBD
Jan. 31 Sun. at Chicago Blackhawks TBD
Feb. 2 Tue. DALLAS STARS TBD
Feb. 4 Thu. DALLAS STARS TBD
Feb. 7 Sun. CAROLINA HURRICANES TBD
Feb. 8 Mon. CAROLINA HURRICANES TBD
Feb. 11 Thu. at Chicago Blackhawks TBD
Feb. 13 Sat. at Chicago Blackhawks TBD
Feb. 16 Tue. at Carolina Hurricanes TBD
Feb. 18 Thu. NASHVILLE PREDATORS TBD
Feb. 20 Sat. NASHVILLE PREDATORS TBD
Feb. 23 Tue. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS TBD
Feb. 25 Thu. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS TBD
Feb. 27 Sat. at Nashville Predators TBD
Feb. 28 Sun. at Nashville Predators TBD
Mar. 2 Tue. DETROIT RED WINGS TBD
Mar. 4 Thu. at Dallas Stars TBD
Mar. 6 Sat. at Dallas Stars TBD
Mar. 9 Tue. FLORIDA PANTHERS TBD
Mar. 11 Thu. FLORIDA PANTHERS TBD
Date Day Opponent Time
Mar. 13 Sat. DALLAS STARS TBD
Mar. 15 Mon. DALLAS STARS TBD
Mar. 18 Thu. at Carolina Hurricanes TBD
Mar. 20 Sat. at Carolina Hurricanes TBD
Mar. 22 Mon. CAROLINA HURRICANES TBD
Mar. 25 Thu. CAROLINA HURRICANES TBD
Mar. 27 Sat. at Detroit Red Wings TBD
Mar. 28 Sun. at Detroit Red Wings TBD
Mar. 30 Tue. at Tampa Bay Lightning TBD
Apr. 1 Thu. at Tampa Bay Lightning TBD
Apr. 3 Sat. at Florida Panthers TBD
Apr. 4 Sun. at Florida Panthers TBD
Apr. 6 Tue. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING TBD
Apr. 8 Thu. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING TBD
Apr. 10 Sat. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS TBD
Apr. 12 Mon. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS TBD
Apr. 15 Thu. at Dallas Stars TBD
Apr. 17 Sat. at Dallas Stars TBD
Apr. 19 Mon. at Florida Panthers TBD
Apr. 20 Tue. at Florida Panthers TBD
Apr. 22 Thu. at Tampa Bay Lightning TBD
Apr. 25 Sun. at Tampa Bay Lightning TBD
Apr. 27 Tue. DETROIT RED WINGS TBD
May 1 Sat. at Carolina Hurricanes TBD
May 3 Mon. NASHVILLE PREDATORS TBD
May 5 Wed. NASHVILLE PREDATORS TBD
May 7 Fri. DETROIT RED WINGS TBD
May 8 Sat. DETROIT RED WINGS TBD