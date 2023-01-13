COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — At the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season the Blue Jackets limp in with a 12-27-2 record. The most recent loss, a 6-2 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, Thursday at Nationwide Arena, set a franchise record, but not one worth boasting about.

The Blue Jackets have the fewest points – 26 – through 41 games in franchise history after it’s third loss in a row and 12th over its last 14 games.

Brett Pesce had two goals, and the Carolina Hurricanes halted it’s own four-game skid, which followed an 11 game-winning streak.

Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slevin each had a goal and an assist for Carolina and goalie Frederik Andersen made 21 saves in his first start after missing 29 games with a lower-body injury.

Pesce effectively put the game out of reach, 4-1, on his second goal of the game with 11:58 remaining. CBJ’s Johnny Gaudreau cut the deficit to 5-2 seven minutes later, but Jarvis answered 72 seconds later for the game’s final goal. Sean Kuraly also scored for Columbus, his eighth goal of the season.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 35 shots for the Jackets, who were outshot 41-23.

INFIRMARY REPORT

The Blue Jackets placed forward Carson Meyer (oblique) on injured reserve and is slated to miss six to eight weeks. Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (illness) is considered day to day.