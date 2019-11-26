Blue Jackets send goalie Elvis Merzlikins to Cleveland Monsters

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 19: Elvis Merzlikins #90 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up prior to the start of the game against the Montreal Canadiens on November 19, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have sent goaltender Elvis Merzlikins down to the Cleveland Monsters.

Merzlikins was assigned to the Monsters after an 0-2-3 record since making his NHL debut on October 5. He has a 3.54 GAA and .890 save percentage in six games.

He will be replaced by Matiss Kivlenieks. Kivlenieks, 23, is 6-1-2 with a 2.51 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in nine games with the Monsters in 2019-20.

he Riga, Latvia native has posted a 24-26-7 record, 3.20 GAA, .889 SV% and two shutouts in 66 career AHL outings with Cleveland since making his professional debut in 2017-18.