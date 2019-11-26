Blue Jackets send goalie Elvis Merzlikins to Cleveland Monsters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have sent goaltender Elvis Merzlikins down to the Cleveland Monsters.
Merzlikins was assigned to the Monsters after an 0-2-3 record since making his NHL debut on October 5. He has a 3.54 GAA and .890 save percentage in six games.
He will be replaced by Matiss Kivlenieks. Kivlenieks, 23, is 6-1-2 with a 2.51 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in nine games with the Monsters in 2019-20.
he Riga, Latvia native has posted a 24-26-7 record, 3.20 GAA, .889 SV% and two shutouts in 66 career AHL outings with Cleveland since making his professional debut in 2017-18.