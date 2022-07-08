MONTREAL, Canada (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets wrapped up the 2022 National Hockey League Draft by selecting five players during rounds two through seven Friday.

During the two-day draft, the Blue Jackets used their seven picks to select four forwards, one goaltender and two defenseman in David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk who were both picked in the first round.

The Blue Jackets selected center Luca Del Bel Belluz, 18, from Mississauga of the Ontario Hockey League in the second round, 44th overall. The Woodbridge, Ontario native led the Mississauga Steelheads in assists and finished second in goals, points and plus/minus rating with 30-46-76 points and a +23 plus/minus rating in 68 games in 2021-22.

In the third round, Columbus selected right winger Jordan Dumais with the 96th overall pick. The 18-year-old has collected 49-89-138 with 26 penalty minutes in 108 career appearances with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2020-22. A native of Montreal, Quebec, Dumais led the club in assists and points and ranked second in goals with 39-70-109 in 68 outings in 2021-22.

Columbus used its fourth round pick, 109th overall, to select right wing Kirill Dolzhenkov from Krasnaya Armiya of Russia’s Junior League (MHL). The 18-year-old native of Moskva, Russia recorded 14-14-28 with 35 penalty minutes, a +13 plus/minus rating and five power play goals in 33 appearances with Krasnaya Armiya in 2021-22.

With the 138th pick, Columbus selected goaltender Sergei Ivanov from SKA St. Petersburg of Russia’s Junior League (MHL). The Chernushka, Russia native has posted a 19-24-9 record with a 2.86 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and four shutouts in 54 career games with SKA St. Petersburg and SKA Varyagi (MHL) from 2020-22.

In the seventh round with the 203rd overall pick, the Blue Jackets selected right wing James Fisher, 18, from Belmont Hill School. The native of Burlington, Massachusetts has tallied 21-21-42 in 56 career games with Belmont Hill from 2019-22. The 6-2, 170-pound forward is committed to play at Northeastern University for the 2023-24 season.