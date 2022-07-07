MONTREAL, Canada (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets selected defenseman Denton Mateychuk 12th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Mateychuk is the second defenseman CBJ picked in the first round after taking David Jiricek 6th overall, filling a position need on a defense that gave up a franchise record 297 goals last season.

The 17-year-old Canadian stands 5’11” and weighs 194 pounds. He played 65 games for the Moose Jaw Warriors of Canada, scoring 15 goals while contributing an impressive 51 assists.